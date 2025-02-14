TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

TIXT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 143,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,970. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

