Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate within the telecommunications industry, providing products and services related to landline and mobile phone services, internet connectivity, and data transmission. Investors are drawn to telecom stocks for their potential for growth and steady dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,597,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,307,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.16. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,490. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,303,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,436,695. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,009.32. 463,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,079.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a PE ratio of 147.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. 3,323,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,874. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

