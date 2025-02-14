Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
