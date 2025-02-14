Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading Up 11.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). 8,600,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,056,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).
Tavistock Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.57.
Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 earnings per share for the current year.
Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 1,139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £45,560 ($57,257.76). Corporate insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
