T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

