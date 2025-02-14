Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,886 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 1.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Synopsys worth $515,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.6 %

SNPS opened at $528.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.41 and its 200-day moving average is $518.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

