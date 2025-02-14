S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 77.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%.
Insider Activity at S&W Seed
In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,978.05. This represents a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
