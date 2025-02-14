Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

