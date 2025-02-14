Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

