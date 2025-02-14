Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 5,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
VCIT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
