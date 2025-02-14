Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $17.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $415.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.83 and a 200 day moving average of $385.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

