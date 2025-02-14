Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $13.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 266,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IQLT opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.