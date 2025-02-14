Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $13.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 266,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IQLT opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.