Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on March 31st

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 7.3 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$64.38 and a one year high of C$88.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$84.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

