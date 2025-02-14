Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,548,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,357,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.