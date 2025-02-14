Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 283,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 120,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.91 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $999.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 42,721 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $213,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,100. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,311.07. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,782 shares of company stock worth $1,504,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

