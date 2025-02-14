Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Michael A. Schueler Sells 7,746 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $162,123.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,013.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SPH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 155,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.