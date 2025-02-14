Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

ALL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

