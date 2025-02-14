Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $260.04 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

