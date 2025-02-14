Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $16.58 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.