Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 401,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 272,969 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

