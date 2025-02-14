Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 105.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,240,000 after acquiring an additional 487,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $109.41 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.28.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

