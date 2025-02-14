Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.09 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

