Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,591 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 740,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,598 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.76 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

