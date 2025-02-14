StockNews.com Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to “Buy”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,587,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Insperity by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after buying an additional 167,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 139,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

