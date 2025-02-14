StockNews.com Upgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Sell

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

