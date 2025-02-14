StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.