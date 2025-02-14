Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NYSE:BROS opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

