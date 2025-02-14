Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.93.
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
