STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TUG stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

