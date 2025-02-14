Steven Weiskircher Sells 10,815 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $367,601.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,049.99. The trade was a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Weiskircher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Steven Weiskircher sold 5,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Weiskircher sold 582 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $19,386.42.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.5 %

LQDT opened at $35.71 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Liquidity Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,477,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

