Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 503,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,288,000 after purchasing an additional 400,873 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,888,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

