Stephens Inc. AR Has $958,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $390.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.20. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

