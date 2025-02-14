Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $528.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.41 and its 200 day moving average is $518.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

