Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,422,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.96.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $414.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $418.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.54 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

