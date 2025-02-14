Steel Dynamics Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

STLD stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

