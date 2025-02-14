Status Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Status has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $128.30 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00003953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00024260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,911,204 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,996,911,203.5948695 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03140969 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $7,857,386.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

