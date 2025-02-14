Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 74 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $60,260,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $591.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $557.70 and a 200-day moving average of $517.49.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

