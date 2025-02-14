Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 630 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

