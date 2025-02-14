Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the January 15th total of 417,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of STAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Staffing 360 Solutions
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.