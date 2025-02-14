Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the January 15th total of 417,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of STAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

