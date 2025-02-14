Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

