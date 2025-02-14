Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 137,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 154,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,666 shares during the period.

BSJP stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1111 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

