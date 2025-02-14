Squire Investment Management Company LLC Buys 410 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average is $240.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

