Squire Investment Management Company LLC Buys 25,486 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 346.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,664 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

