Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.40 and traded as low as C$29.96. Spin Master shares last traded at C$30.18, with a volume of 41,006 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

