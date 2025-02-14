SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $584.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $506.33 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

