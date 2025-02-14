SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 200.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.