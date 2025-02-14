SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

