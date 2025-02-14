Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 67,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

