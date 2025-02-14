South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of SOBO opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04. South Bow has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $206,467,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $126,068,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $95,987,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,395,000.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

