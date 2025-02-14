Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sony Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sony Group Trading Up 5.4 %

SONY opened at $23.16 on Friday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

